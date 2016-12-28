Local family says their Hatchimals are not hatching

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The toy at the top of many Christmas lists isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

The company that makes Hatchimals is getting an overwhelming number of complaints about the $60 toys. It’s a furry creature is supposed to “hatch” from an egg when kids knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes.

An aunt from Scotia, who spent days searching out remaining inventory and standing in line to get three Hatchimals for her nieces and nephew, says on Christmas Eve, the kids opened them to find two would make noise but not hatch and the other was completely silent.

“He was cuddling his egg saying ‘it’s ok little guy if you take longer than the other ones,’” Kristen Capeci said. “We were trying to troubleshoot some things and at that point, he wrote a letter to Santa put it by his cookie plate that his Hatchimal was broken and if he could help.”

Kristen says she’s called the manufacturer 35 times and won’t stop until she gets a replacement.

The company that makes them posted on Twitter that they are committed to resolving customer issues and that they “sincerely apologize.”

Full statement from Spin Master:

Spin Master is committed to making life more fun for children around the world with all of our products. While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume. We have also created troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things To Know About Hatchimals: https://youtu.be/didliyZclcQ. We are committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience. Spin Master’s Consumer Care team can be reached at customercare@spinmaster.com.