Family and friends gather to remember man killed in crash near Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday was a busy night on the Washington Avenue Extension, but a somber one as well.

Friends and family of Greg Skinner gathered on Wednesday to pay their respects to the 21-year-old taken much too soon.

Skinner was killed last Friday, crossing an intersection on the Washington Avenue Extension. A car traveling in the Eastbound lane struck him around 7:15 p.m. Skinner succumbed to his injuries a short time afterward.

His family and friends gathered to remember Skinner Thursday, saying he still had so much life left ahead of him.

Commuters who take the bus at a nearby stop say they find the intersection very dangerous and want to see changes to made to improve the safety of the area.