Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, rushed to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (ABC 7) — Actress Debbie Reynolds was transported to a Los Angeles hospital in fair but serious condition on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, a source close to the family tells ABC News.

Los Angeles police confirmed a woman was picked up from a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive and transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center at about 1 p.m.

It was unclear what kind of medical emergency 84-year-old Reynolds was suffering, but her son, Todd Fisher, told ABCNews that his mother “is not OK.”

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

