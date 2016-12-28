30th annual Red Ribbon campaign to help prevent DWIs

(NEWS10) – The 30th Red Ribbon campaign from Mothers Against Drunk Driving begins Wednesday at various toll plazas on I-90 and I-87.

In 2015, 10,265 people died in drunk driving crashes throughout the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that translates into one life lost every 51 minutes.

It’s a DWI prevention initiative, and as part of the effort to combat drunk driving, foot-long red ribbons will be passed out by New York State Thruway workers at various toll booths starting at 11am.

The ribbons are meant to be displayed on vehicles as a reminder to drive safely, especially during the holiday season when the use of alcohol increases.

The ribbons are more importantly to remind drivers about the dangers of impaired driving and how critical it is to keep buckled up and sober behind the wheel.

Thruway workers are going to start passing the ribbons out around 11am.

Below are the toll plazas that are taking place in this initiative:

*PARTICIPATING TOLL PLAZA LOCATIONS:*

I-87 Exit 17 (Newburgh) toll plaza parking lot

I-90 Exit 24 (Albany) toll plaza parking lot

I-90 Exit 39 (Syracuse) toll plaza parking lot

I-90 Exit 55 (Lackawanna) toll plaza parking lot