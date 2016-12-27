“Sealebrity” gets loose in Australian town, sits on car hoods

CNN Published:
seal-on-car

TASMANIA, Australia (CNN) — A massive Australian fur seal that became quite comfortable during its visit to Tasmania is headed back to the wild.

Photos captured the seal sitting on parked cars and just walking around. This car hood photo spread cost thousands of dollars in damage to this vehicle and others that the seal found cozy.

Tasmania police dubbed the “Sealebrity” and “Mr. Lou-seal.”

Parks and wildlife officers captured the animal while it was sleeping. Workers planned to give the seal a medical check-up and release it back into the wild.

A police spokeswoman said the seal had likely come up through nearby river systems, which was common in the area in recent times.

