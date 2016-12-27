Scotia firefighter’s home goes up in flames

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local firefighter and his pregnant wife are displaced Tuesday after a fire damages much of their home.

According to fire crews, the blaze on Sacandaga Road was of the toughest they’ve ever had to battle. Not just because of the difficulties putting it out, but also because they knew the home belonged to one of their own.

Scotia firefighter Daniel Marchand and his wife Kate live in this house on Sacandaga Road. Tuesday, just two days after Christmas, much of their home is destroyed by fire. Just before 2:30 p.m., fire crews responded for a fire on the second floor.

“It’s actually one of the most difficult fires to fight because it wasn’t showing itself to the outside,” Beukendaal Fire Chief Paul Chevalier said.

Neither Daniel nor Kate was home during the fire, but over 50 firefighters are here working to stop the flames.

“Essentially, a brick home like this is like an oven,” Chevalier said. “It locks the heat inside and doesn’t come to the outside.”

You can see the flames burst through the roof. Crews were forced to climb to the second floor, break the window and then spray through it.

“Crews went inside and made an attack on the fire,” Chevalier said.

Finally the blaze is put out, but not before extensive damage is done to the home. The couple’s two dogs also die as a result of the fire.

Daniel is not only a firefighter in Scotia, he’s also a member of the National Guard. He was set to leave in the coming weeks to protect his country.

Now, the community is rallying to help. One friend has already started a GoFund Me account to raise money for the couple. Others are just hoping to lend a hand anyway they can.

“It’s devastating,” said neighbor Lisa Nocian. “Hopefully there’s something I can do to reach out and see if I can help.”

As for fellow fighters, they say this one hits close to home.

“This is the worst time for a fire,” Chevalier said. “No time is good for a fire but this is right after Christmas and then you’re getting deployed in a month, your wife is pregnant. I feel for this guy immensely.”

A family friend says the couple is just trying to figure out their next steps. They are being aided by the Red Cross.

One happy thing to report, the couple’s cat was found alive in the backyard.

To donate through a GoFund page, visit these links for more information:

https://www.gofundme.com/dan-and-kate-rebuild

https://www.gofundme.com/military-family-lost-home-and-pets