Proctors Theater celebrating its 90th anniversary

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Proctors Theater is celebrating its 90th anniversary Tuesday. Over the years the theatre has become a recognized name in the theater performance community across the country.

Proctors started out as a popular theater that used continuous performance to draw crowds and other famous Vaudeville actors.

In 1930, Proctors hosted the first public demonstration of television with the help of General Electric. That invention and the start of the Great Depression caused the theater to lose its popularity.

Proctors was almost torn down until after changing owners a few times but a group called the arts center and theatre of Schenectady and reopened in 1979.

Over the past decade, Proctors has expanded and made numerous renovations, which have made it possible to accommodate large Broadway productions, giant screen films and anything else relating to theater.

Proctors will celebrate its 90th anniversary and announce new events with hundreds of free cupcakes under the Marquee at noon.