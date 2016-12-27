Police investigating shooting incident in Jefferson Heights

JEFFERSON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Catskill say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Jefferson Heights.

Police say two men who knew each other were involved in a dispute that left them both injured.

One of the men sustained a gunshot wound and is currently being treated at Columbia Memorial Hospital. The other sustained contusions and a laceration. He declined medical attention.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 622-8600.

