Police: Colonie/Guilderland basketball game ended early because of fight

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Colonie home basketball game against Guilderland was ended early after a fight broke out in the stands Thursday evening.

The Colonie Police Department says the altercation happened Thursday night around 8:15.

According to the police report, two Colonie students made their way to the Guilderland section of the stands and started a fight.

The Colonie police officer on scene for the game, and a retired police officer in attendance helped to break up the fight.

Officials say there were no arrests or injuries, but the referees and coaches made the decision to end the game early.