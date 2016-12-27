Phillips Hardware collecting donations for family after fire destroys home on Christmas

By Published: Updated:
phillips-hardware-helping-family

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford community is helping a local family rebuild after they lost nearly everything in an electrical fire on Christmas Day.

A mother and her two teenagers lived on the second floor in a First Street apartment. The 18-year old son works at Philips Hardware in Waterford. All store branches are collecting donations from the public to help replace many of the belongings he and his family lost in the fire.

“Any donations for clothing, food donations, any household items,” Ivy Brown, an employee from Phillips Hardware, said. “We are trying to gather a list of the things that they need. Gift cards for like Walmart, Price Chopper, Hannaford, that kind of stuff so they can buy, not only food, but household items that they need.”

The Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District is also collecting donations for the family.

