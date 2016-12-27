Man accused of killing his cat expected in Albany City Court

By Published:
john-gerhrlein-mug

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – We are continuing to follow a disturbing case of animal cruelty where a man accused of brutally killing his cat is scheduled to be in court.

45-year-old John Gehrlein was arrested last week after police found the cat dead in the front lawn. Its head was barely attached.

Gehrlein was arrested under Buster’s Law, which makes Aggravated Animal Cruelty a felony.

He is due in Albany City Court Tuesday but we were unable to confirm that because courts were closed Monday.

We’ll check in as soon as the office opens.

