HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A special meeting of the Hoosick Falls Village Board originally set to happen Wednesday has now been canceled.

It had been called to finalize an $850,000 agreement between the village, Saint Gobain and Honeywell.

The agreement will have the companies reimburse the costs associated with the PFOA water crisis. Hoosick Falls Mayor David Borge says the final agreement is not yet available and the meeting has been postponed until it is.