GREENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County’s 9-1-1 Center has confirmed their emergency phone line is down.

Officials say they are unable to hear callers from the 731 exchange when they call 9-1-1 at this time. They are working on the issue.

Emergency calls should be made to 518-622-3344 in the meantime.

