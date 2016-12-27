Garbage men bring joy to child with cancer, surprises family with free garbage service

BLUE EARTH, MN (WCCO) — A simple wave prompts a bond between community members that not even cancer can break.

Every week the Evenson girls, Grace, Rose and Sophia, wait to hear the garbage truck round the corner. They scramble to climb into position on the perch at the window.

“There he is, I found him with my binoculars,” Rose, 3, said.

They’ve been doing this wave and smile each week from afar for about a year. Brandon Olsen and Taylor Fritz, the garbage men with Hometown Sanitation, wave back just as vigorously.

“We wait and we look for them,” Olsen said. “For us, it makes our day.”

“It could warm anybody’s heart, seeing those girls wave,” Fritz said.

Around Halloween the guys dropped off treats for the girls. In return, the girls drew them pictures, which the trash guys now treasure.

“And I wrote a little note, not intending for it to be anything,” their mother Angie Evenson said.

“I always keep it on me,” Fritz said. “When I’m having a bad day, I just look at this and read it.”

It said, ‘We may miss you some Thursdays upcoming, our 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with cancer and has chemo on Thursdays.’

Angie didn’t want Olsen and Fritz to feel badly that the girls wouldn’t be around to wave most weeks. Doctors diagnosed Rose with Stage 4 kidney cancer in September. It had spread to her lungs, and treatment required radiation, chemotherapy, and lots of time away from home.

“I have three kids of my own,” Olsen said. “I could never imagine it, like it tore me apart.”

“She knows that she’s loved and everyone has her back and she doesn’t have to be alone and the family doesn’t have to be alone either,” Fritz said.

The next week Olsen and Fritz left the Evenson family this note from their company.

Our teammates Brandon and Taylor filled us in on the situation and shared the very kind note that you left for them. We were so proud that their gestures gave you a reason to smile recently. Please accept our gift of free garbage service for you through the end of 2017.”

Olsen and Fritz traded in the complimentary service they get as employees to help the Evensons.

“I started crying, it was only a few weeks out from the diagnosis,” Angie said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be positive, but little things like what Hometown did are helping us limp along.”

“It really brightened our day just to find that and just that they cared,” their father Aaron Evenson said.

“It’s hard to put words to it and thank you seems so insufficient,” Angie said.

On this collection day, the guys made another delivery: Christmas gifts for the girls and their baby brother Lincoln, making the most of a visit where all the girls were home.

“We miss them when they’re gone, but we make up for it when they’re back,” Fritz said.

Rose will miss a few more weekly waves but her chemotherapy will change to Mondays in the New Year so she’ll be around to wave with her sisters on garbage day. Olsen and fritz promise to continue to look for the girls in the window.