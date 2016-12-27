Famous Russian human rights activist with local ties to VT dies in plane crash

CABOT, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea Christmas morning. It was carrying 92 people, and according to the Russian Defense Ministry, no one survived.

Among those that died was a famous Russian human rights activist who had local ties to Vermont.

Liza Glinka was bringing medicine to a hospital in Syria when the plane crashed near Sochi. Officials believe it was a not a terrorism act and more so a malfunction of the plane.

They were a very nomadic couple. Life started in Russia and then the move was made to Cabot, Vermont. In 1988, they were married and became officially Liza and Gleb Glinka.

“She is an amazing woman,” Jess Schwidde from Glinka and Schwidde Partners said. “She was a medical doctor in Moscow. Her mom was a very famous dietitian. She was actually like the Julia child’s of Russia.”

Raising two sons in Vermont, they opened a law firm in Rutland called Glinka and Schwidde. Gleb decided to partner up with his best friend he met in law school, Jess Schwidde.

Liza’s compassion and big heart was felt locally in Vermont and across the world in Moscow, Russia. There, she received the Humanitarian Award with Russian president, Vladimir Putin by her side and in Kiev, Ukraine, she created the first Hospice.

On the morning of Christmas Day, those that knew her were stunned. Liza was one of 92 passengers on the plane that crashed and didn’t make it.

“We know that every effort is being made by Russian authorities to try to collect as many bodies and I believe they recovered one box,” Schwidde said.

Those that knew Liza say she always kept herself busy by helping those who were terminally ill. With a pediatrician background, she would always volunteer at hospitals by bringing her box of medical supplies that were all donated.

“It was a sad moment,” Schwidde said. “Gleb said it was the truth. It was just awful. It was an awful, awful Christmas.”

Leaving behind her two sons and her husband, Gleb, Schwidde says they’re doing their best to cope with the loss of a woman they loved.

“You know, he’s holding up but he’s sort of busy doing other things that one must do when a loved one passes away,” Schwidde said.

Putin has called on an investigation to look into the crash and he declared Monday as a day of mourning.