Crystals installed on New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square

NEW YORK (CNN) — The New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square is ready to drop.

On Tuesday, crews installed the famous Waterford crystal triangles onto the ball: all 288 of them.

This year’s ball features a new crystal design called ‘the gift of kindness,’ symbolizing unity. The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12-feet in diameter, and weighs more than 11,000 pounds.

The Times Square ball has been redesigned a number of times over the years. It was originally made of iron, wood and 25-watt light bulbs.

The ball that will drop Saturday night will be illuminated by thousands of LED lights. An estimated one million people are expected to gather in Times Square to watch the ball drop.

New York’s New Year’s Eve tradition began in 1907 when a time ball was dropped as part of a public celebration hosted by the New York Times at its building in Times Square.