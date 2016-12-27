Capital Region Star Wars fans react to actress who played Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher’s death

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re saying goodbye to another great one in 2016. Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60 after she was hospitalized last week. She’s best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

It’s still very fresh in people’s minds. Some people coming out of a showing of Rouge One here at Spectrum Theater say they hadn’t heard the news yet. They tell me Fisher and what she stood for will be missed.

“May the force be with you,” are the words many are remembering Fisher by after learning of her passing. Fisher was 60-years-old and is best remembered for her roles in Star Wars and when Harry met Sally. Fisher also wrote several best-selling books, talking about her struggles with mental health and addiction.

Those in the Capital Region came out of Rouge One Tuesday at the Spectrum Theater say they remember Fisher as Princess Leia, noting her strength on and off screen.

“It was very powerful to see a woman in her position,” a viewer said. “Especially even as a kid, I recognized that.”

“I just admire her story and her dealing with her mental health issues and how honest and open she was about that and how much she’s come through from that and I really respect that a lot,” said another viewer.

Some question what will happen with the Star Wars story line in the future and if Fishers death will have any effect on that. Others say they plan to pay tribute to her in their own way.