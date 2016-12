ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for an adventure, the 5 Wits live-action venue has its grand opening at Crossgates Tuesday.

It’s one of several in the Northeast offering escape and puzzle rooms.

The Crossgates location has Drago’s Castle with a fire-breathing dragon, Deep Space featuring an abandoned space ship, and the Tom with collapsing ceiling and burial chamber.

It’s right next to Regal Cinemas so be sure to check it out.