Toys meant for children stolen from local church

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pastor of a well-known Capital Region church says a delivery van full of toys meant for needy children was broken into on Christmas morning. Nearly 100 gifts were taken.

Pastor Charlie Muller says it was a delivery truck that was the target of the Grinch or Grinches. It was packed and full of toys for local needy kids. They broke in through a window, he says, and made their way into the back of the truck where about 100 toys were stolen.

“When I pulled up, I really couldn’t believe it,” Muller said. “Come on, it’s Christmas.”

Pastor Muller says he made the discovery at their warehouse on Warren Street on Christmas morning, just hours after a whirlwind weekend delivering Christmas gifts to some of Albany’s neediest families.

The leader of Victory Christian Church says they always anticipate kids who slipped through the cracks, so his team typically holds on to extra gifts.

“Even tomorrow and through the week we will be delivering gifts because people don’t know that there’s a great need,” Muller said.

As for the trucks, Muller says they always make sure to lock everything up tight but the smart thief realized they could make access to the cab’s interior door if they busted out window.

“The police department is right down the block so it’s pretty bold to do that,” Muller said. “So, it could have been somebody pretty desperate but, there’s no excuse for what they did.

He says they’re already receiving offers of help to replenish what was taken.

“We will rally from this,” Muller added.

And rallying, meant that Monday was not for resting, but for taping up the window so they could drive it to a repair shop and continue their mission for kids who could still use a little Christmas spirit.