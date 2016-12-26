Top 10 local sports accomplishments of 2016

(NEWS10) – With only six days left in 2016 News10 ABC is counting down the top 10 local sports accomplishments.

10 – Number ten belongs to both the UAlbany men’s and women’s soccer teams. The men won their first America East Conference Championship and played in, hosted, and won its first ever NCAA tournament game.

The women won back to back league titles. Not a bad way to send off Head Coach Caitlin Cucchiella, who decided to retire following the season.

9 – A number nine, Shenendehowa grad Kevin Huerter winning a gold medal in the FIBA Americas under-18 Championship in Chile. Huerter who currently plays for the University of Maryland, was one of 12 players on the U.S. team who beat Canada in the final. He clawed his way onto the roster during tryouts a few weeks prior. Huerter was also named New York State’s Mr. Basketball.

8 – Number 8 belongs to the Great Danes football team and its biggest win in school history. In week one of the regular season, the Danes upset the Bulls 22-16. Even better, UAlbany received a $275,000 check just to play in the game.

7 – At number seven, MMA was finally legalized in New York, and the UFC held its second ever event in the state in Albany. The first was at Madison Square Garden in New York City. More than 6,200 people came to the Times Union Center to witness the historic night.

6 – At number six, Chad Brown had a summer to remember at the Saratoga Race Course. The Mechanicville native won the leading trainer title for the first time, dethroning Todd Pletcher, who had taken the cake the previous six years. Brown had finished runner-up to Pletcher the previous times in the spa city. Brown also sets a new all-time record for wins in a meet, with 40.

5 – Number five is all about this year’s Travers Stakes. Bob Baffert’s colt Arrogate won the 147th running of the midsummer derby by 13-and-a-half lengths, the third largest margin of victory ever for the race. And with a time of 1 minute and 59.36 seconds, Arrogate ran the fastest Travers in history. Baffert, who lost the Travers the previous year with American Pharoah, went 1-2 in 2016 with Arrogate and American Freedom.

4 – Number four honors all six of the Section Two State Champions in 2016: three football teams, two baseball teams and one girl’s field hockey team.

In football, Troy, Glens Falls, and Cambridge each capped off perfect seasons at the Carrier Dome.

In baseball, Shenendehowa and Fort Plains captured the Class AA and D Championships in Binghamton.

And the Shen girl’s field hockey team went undefeated en route to its second state crown in four years.

3 – Number three, Ian Anderson. The former Shenendehowa flamethrower became the highest major league draft pick ever from the Capital Region. Anderson agreed to a deal with the Braves complete with a $4 million signing bonus. In his first pro season he was promoted from the Florida Gulf Coast League to the Appalachian League.

2 – Who could forget the remarkable journey of the UAlbany women’s basketball team last season? The Great Danes beat Maine to claim their fifth-straight league title, then parlayed that with an upset over fifth-ranked Florida in the NCAA tournament. Following the season, all-time leading scorer Shereesha Richards graduated and then had coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson left the program for Central Florida.

1 – Number one is a story that went from tragedy to triumph. After a fire that police say was intentionally set destroyed the Holy Trinity football team’s equipment the day before its first-ever playoff game, support poured in from across the Capital Region. UAlbany donated jerseys, and other high schools in the area offered pads and cleats. In the end, thanks to the generous support of the surrounding communities, the Pride played in the postseason.