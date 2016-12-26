State of the State Address to be delivered by region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo will deliver his annual State of the State Address and this year, he’s doing things a little differently by traveling across the state, and delivering his message in a series of regional speeches.

The addresses will take place the week of Jan. 9 and include stops in New York City, Western New York, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, Central New York, and the Capital Region. Specific times and locations have not yet been announced.

The State of the State is an opportunity for the governor to lay out the state’s priorities for 2017 and talk about the state’s accomplishments in 2016.

Stay with NEWS10 ABC as we will bring you full coverage of the governor’s agenda when it’s released in his addresses.