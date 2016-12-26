Shoppers head out to find post-holiday deals

LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) – Tis the season for giving to others, but the day after Christmas? Well that’s a whole different story.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas, but it’s about the day after.

Monday is all about getting all that stuff that Santa didn’t bring and forgot to put under the tree.

“You give and you give all year, now on the day after Christmas you take things back for yourself.”

“Oh yeah, we do this every year [on] the day after Christmas,” Carol Wilson said. “[We] see what kind of bargains we can get. It’s great and it’s a bonding experience definitely.”

Wilson and her family arrived in Lee Monday morning. It’s a yearly tradition that’s almost become an unofficial holiday.

“Well, you know, we have those gift certificates burning a hole in our pockets,” Wilson said.

She’s from Pittsfield, Massachusetts but shoppers Monday are from all over such as Emily Shusas from Niskayuna who’s an expert at finding deals.

“You got to be kind of thorough but sometimes, you find a little bit of a treasure,” Shusas said.

Then there’s Christopher Frappier from East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

“Have to get those discounts,” Frappier said. “You have to get that buy one, get one, whatever. Have to get those percentages off.”

It’s not just people from the Capital Region. Ray Pulver is here from California. He’s visiting family but even he couldn’t stay away from the outlets.

“It’s great shopping,” Pulver said. “I like to shop here now because of the fact that I get to save on sales tax. Sales tax is much higher in California than it is here, so I like shopping while I’m here.”

Traditionally, it’s the days leading up to the holidays that are the busiest, but a recent trend has seen stores offering more and more post-Christmas deals and savings. That strategy is paying off.

Christmas might be a time for giving, but now it’s all about taking care of yourself. Tim Lebouthillier says it’s kind of like a reward for all that hard holiday work.

“Treat yourself in 2017 because life is short,” Lebouthillier added.