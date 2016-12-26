Police investigating after five puppies found burned in Oklahoma

ROGERS COUNTY, OK (KTUL) — The remains of five puppies found burned is sparking outrage in Oklahoma, even prompting a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

They were discovered out in the country, the serene surroundings in sharp contrast to a shocking scene in the mud.

“On Christmas Eve, we were able to locate the carcasses of several burned puppies,” Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.

The scene was so graphic, the images are blurred, but there are at least five German shepherd puppies.

“It was gruesome,” Dana Gray of the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said.

The Oklahoma Alliance for animals was so disturbed, they put up a $5,000 reward to find out who did it.

“When the owner of those puppies learned of our investigation, they came to us,” Walton said.

The puppies were ill, is what the sheriff says the owners told him.

“They explained that they were instructed to put the animals down and burn the carcasses and to protect their property from the parasites,” Walton explained.

The puppies were reportedly shot before being burned, neither of which sits well with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

“I can’t imagine any reason for doing what was done,” Gray said. “If there was a medical condition, there certainly are humane ways to do it. This is not a humane way.”

The investigation is still in the early stages.

“We’ve got plenty enough information to verify whether it’s fact or fiction,” Walton added.