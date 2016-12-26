Men charged with possessing stolen trading cards

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested after they were accused of trying to sell a stolen collection of trading cards worth about $2,000.

East Greenbush police say Leonard VanVorst II and Kenneth Douglas brought 450 “Magic Gathering” limited edition cards to Flipside Gaming on Columbia Turnpike Friday.

Police say the cards were recently stolen from another gaming business in Troy and they also recovered drugs and needles in the men’s possession.

Both were charged with criminal possession stolen property and conspiracy. Douglas was further charged with multiple controlled substance offenses and VanVorst was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

VanVorst and Douglas were arraigned and remanded to county jail.