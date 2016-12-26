Inclement weather causes slippery driving conditions, road closures

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The main roads are getting better as trucks are now salting but earlier, they were slippery and some secondary roads, drivers say, are also slippery.

Plow trucks were out salting the roads Monday afternoon but some accidents happened right before they were able to hit the roads. While riding in the Storm Tracker on 87 South near Wilton, one car was seen off the road.

State police were on scene and a tow truck was getting ready to move the car.

“Well, the main roads are very good,” Mary Lynn Fitzgerald from Waterford said. “The secondaries, not so much. I don’t have the best of cars for the weather but just got to take it slow.”

That’s great advice. The weather doesn’t look bad, but there is already ice on the roads after just that little bit of rain. Make sure to slow down and drive safely.