Holiday travelers returning home experience long lines, flight delays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport is very crowded Monday night.

A lot of people are seen getting dropped off, there are long lines of people waiting to check in for their flight and some are passing time by watching some Netflix or reading a book for those whose flights are delayed.

A lot of people in the Capital Region Monday morning woke up to some nasty weather. Some areas got some freezing rain which made road conditions very slick.

Some travelers said their flights have been delayed for various reasons; Either the plane wasn’t de-iced in time, or the plane wasn’t able to de-ice at all.

For many of these people here, they say it’s not their first time traveling after Christmas, but the downside is how crowded it can get.

“Well, we were supposed to be traveling to Tampa,” James Beauregard, who is traveling to Orlando said. “We’re snowbirds, we’re going south but our flight was cancelled, so we ran down here really fast and we got the last two tickets to Orlando, Florida.”

So far, most flights appear to be on time, but if you are traveling Monday night, do expect possible delays and a long line as you check in.