Family spends Christmas with recipient of son’s heart

OMAHA, NE (KETV) — An Omaha family celebrated a deceased son’s Christmas birthday with the woman who received his donated heart.

Balloons released celebrate the life of a young man taken away too soon.

Quinten Frontenot would have just turned 26-years-old. He died last March in Louisiana breaking up a bar fight.

This is his family’s first Christmas and first birthday without him.

“He was just a great kid,” Mark Piner, Quinten’s stepfather said. “I couldn’t have been prouder of him in life and in death.”

Quinten’s mom and stepdad live in Omaha. Other loved ones flew here for the special day along with a surprise guest.

“When I realized who she was, it was like a cement block hit me,” Steve Frontenot, Quinten’s father said. “I had no idea.”

Janet Smith spent her first Christmas with the Frontenots and her first Christmas with her new heart: Quinten’s gift to her.

“There is not enough words to thank the donor or the donor’s family,” Terry Smith, Janet’s husband said. “There’s not because withoutthem, we wouldn’t be enjoying this day today.”

Janet was on the heart transplant list for ten years suffering from congestive heart failure. The day before her 50th birthday, she received Quinten’s heart.

“Quinten is living inside someone else and been given a chance to live like she deserves,” Steve said.

Janet’s gift to his family is letting them feel and hear Quinten’s presence.

A gift of life makes Quinten’s death mean something and these moments mean everything for new friends.

Prosecutors did not file charges against anyone in Frontenot’s death saying it was a case of self-defense. His family says he donated other organs and tissue to save other lives.

If you’d like to become an organ donor, just indicate that on your driver’s license.