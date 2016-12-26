CT State trooper delivers baby in car on Christmas Eve

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) — A Connecticut state police trooper found himself doing some delivering on Christmas Eve when a mother went into labor on the way to the hospital.

Trooper First Class Gregory Capps made the special delivery. Police said the child’s mother was being driven to the hospital by her brother, but the baby just wouldn’t wait.

Capps, who’s also an EMT, was dispatched to the scene. With his help, the mother gave birth to a healthy six-pound, two-ounce baby in the parked car.

“The head was delivered, the cord was slightly wrapped around the neck, but it was loose,” Capp explained. “I was able to get that free, the baby delivered right away. It was a great delivery, spontaneously began breathing and it seemed like it was a good outcome.”

Baby Ebenezer was a bit of a holiday surprise, since he was not expected until Dec. 29, but, apparently, he really wanted to enjoy Christmas.