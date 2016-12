AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – Crews are currently fighting a house fire on 184 Church Street in Amsterdam.

The call for the fire came in around 3:40am.

There have been no injuries reported. The cause is still being investigated.

It is unclear at this time how many people occupied the house.

Amsterdam Police and Fire Departments are on the scene.

News10ABC has a crew on the way and we will bring you updates as soon as they become available.