Community remembers victim of fatal snowmobile accident

MAYFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – The community of Mayfield is coming together to remember a man killed in a snowmobile accident. Close friends say Henry Ross was a large part of the community there, a thrill seeker on the lake and also a former member of the fire department.

“Henry was one of the most amazing humans that I had the honor of knowing,” said longtime friend Ashley Delaney. Ashley Delaney is heartbroken over the death of Ross. He was a friend who became family, a brother to her.. and an uncle to her 4-year-old son. “I cannot tell you how much i’m going to miss him.”

the Fulton County Sheriff says they got the call around 9:00 Friday night for a seriously injured snowmobile rider on the Great Sacandaga Lake. It happened half a mile north of Lanzi’s restaurant on route 30 in Mayfield. The Sheriff says while riding across the lake, Ross’s sled veered off to the right and struck 2 piles of rocks. The 24-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“If it involved a motor and it involved his friends then he was all about it,” said Delaney. She says Henry was always up for anything, whether snowmobiling or boating on the lake, or being a part of the Delaney motor sports racing team.

Ross was involved with the Mayfield Fire Department, helping out at local events and becoming a firefighter. “He wanted to learn more and try to help other new young firefighters,” says Assistant Chief Chris Mraz.

To Mraz and the rest of the department, Henry’s death is the loss of a brother. “Once it’s in your blood, becoming a firefighter, it never leaves you.”