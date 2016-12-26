Church prints Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ lyrics in Christmas program instead of traditional prayer

Sri Lanka (KRON) — Churchgoers at a Christmas carol service in Sri Lanka were confused when they were handed lyrics to “Hail Mary.”

That’s because it was lyrics to Tupac Shakur’s final hit “Hail Mary” instead of the traditional Christian prayer.

The rap song contains lyrics about explicit violence, references to genitalia and the N-word.

Instead of “Hail Mary full of Grace, the Lord is with thee,” Tupac’s version asks Mary, “Do you want to ride or die?”

The mix-up was an accident, according to the church.

