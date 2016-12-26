Capital Region volunteers feed thousands in Christmas morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holidays are all about giving back to those in need. Many organizations in the Capital Region spent Christmas lending an extra hand.

If you’re going to feed over 3,000 people you’re going to need a lot of food. Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street in Albany was more than up to the challenge on Sunday.

‘Twas the morning of Christmas, and all through the Capitol, food was prepared so everyone could be full.

“This is really the epitome of loving one’s neighbor,” said Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission. “It’s really what we do here.”

Volunteers showed up, over 200 of them, helping to deliver toys, cheer, and of a course, a holiday dinner.

“Just like grandma’s house,” said Jones. “Come relax and be with the people who will show love to you.”

“The generosity of the people in the Capitol Region is probably the best in the country,”

We’re talking potatoes and ham, veggies and stuffing, and friendly faces all lending a hand.

“It makes me feel good to know people are happy on the holidays, people who would normally be alone or depressed,” said Deborah Poczatek, a volunteer. “They can come here and we have a number of different things set up.”

Not just food, but rows and rows of toys, handed out to children like young girls and young boys.

“It’s the driving force,” said David Poach, the Admissions Director at the Capital City Rescue Mission. “It’s really what keeps us going to see the hearts and the minds changed and transformed and new lives started.”

Helping to show no matter who you are, there is always a way. A festive day for all, and to all a happy holiday.

“The message is to come down and have a hot meal with us,” said Poach. “Know that you’re loved at the Capital City Rescue Mission.”