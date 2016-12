This Chocolate Labrador mix is Knight, as in your knight in shining armor once you take him home.

He is a lot of fun, active, and very sweet. He is still a puppy, as he is only about one-year-old.

He likes to play all the time. He would be a great dog for someone with an active lifestyle.

If you give him some toys, he’ll be a very happy dog.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society: (518)-434-8128.