Woman in serious condition after pedestrian-involved car crash

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s road patrol responded to a call for a pedestrian-involved car accident Saturday night.

Police received the call for a crash on Guideboard Road in the Town of Halfmoon around 7:45 p.m. The area was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Police say a female victim, Olga Woodard, 53, was transported from the scene by Clifton Park EMS to Albany Medical Center. She remains in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

