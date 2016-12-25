Woman charged in toddler’s hot car death in 2009 accused of leaving newborn in trash can

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — It’s a crime police are calling senseless: A baby hours old abandoned in a Walmart trash can late Friday night.

“It’s a hard thing to work any time of the year, you know, especially at Christmas time,” police said.

Less than 24 hours later, police have arrested a woman, 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas. They believe she gave birth to a baby girl in the store’s bathroom before throwing her in the trash.

The deputy chief believes had police not arrived when they did, the baby would be dead.

“Any time an infant is left unattended for the first four hours or so of its life, it’s life-threatening,” the chief said. “I feel the baby probably had only minutes to seconds to live.”

While it’s unclear why a mother would abandon her child, police say this isn’t Thomas’ first run in with the law.

“I think as the story unfolds you’ll be surprised at what you find,” the chief added.

According to court records, Thomas is linked to another horrible crime from 2009. She along with two other employees of a now closed Baton Rouge daycare, were arrested and charged with negligent homicide when a three-year-old died after being left in a hot car for six hours.

Thomas was sentenced to five years probation and 10,000 hours of community service for that crime. Now, Thomas faces new charges.

She faces attempted second degree murder. As for the baby: “The fire department has actually given her a temporary name. We call her Olivia.”

The baby is still in the hospital with a temporary name and a glimmer of hope for a full recovery.