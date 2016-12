LONDON, ENGLAND (NEWS10)- George Michael, the 1980’s pop superstar, who’s career skyrocketed when he broke away for the group WHAM! has died.

His publicist says he died peacefully. Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” ”Young Guns (Go For It)” and “Freedom.”

No cause of death has been given. Michael was 53.