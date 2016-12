WATERBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say that Daniel Burke, 44, hasn’t been in contact with his family since Wednesday and his family says it is unusual for him to not contact them.

Burke’s car has been located at the Waterbury Reservoir on Saturday.

The Vermont State Police ask if you have any information on where Burke may be, to call the state police at Williston.