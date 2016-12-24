Santa delivers gifts to children in Cohoes while riding fire truck

COHOES, NY (NEWS10) – A Capital Region tradition brought smiles to the faces of some children in Cohoes Saturday night.

The Cohoes Fire Department giving Santa a lift this Christmas Eve, as they have done for so many years, trading in the jolly old elf’s sleigh for a fire truck.

The Cheer for Children program delivers toys to families in need within the Cohoes community.

New and gently used toys are collected year round to be given out not just at Christmas but whenever a family has suffered a loss in a fire.

The cheer for Children program has been helping families for more than 40 years in Cohoes.