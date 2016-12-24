Police: Man charged with DWI after multi-car crash sends teen to hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Latham investigated a three-car accident that occurred Friday night on Interstate 787 in Albany.

Police say Craig Persons, 38, of Albany was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-787. They say Persons first struck a car operated by Deborah Hrustich, 61, of Rensselaer and continued northbound in the southbound lanes.

He then struck another car operated by Maria Sifontes, 38 of Albany. As a result of the crash, the 14-year-old passenger in the rear seat of Sifontes’ vehicle was extricated and transported to Albany Medical Center. The 14-year-old underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

Persons was charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and was given numerous traffic tickets. He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.