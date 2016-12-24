Moreau woman accused of stealing Fed Ex package filled with Christmas gifts

MOREAU, NY (NEWS10) – On December 23, Wilton State Police arrested 36-year-old Jeanelle Schneider for stealing a Fed Ex package delivered to a home on Barrington Drive in the Town of Moreau.

The package contained several items intended as Christmas presents for the complainant.

After a brief investigation, Schneider was interviewed and arrested for the theft.

She was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Moreau Court on January 5, 2017.

This investigation is ongoing as there are numerous other reports similar to this case throughout Saratoga County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton State Police at 583-7000.

 

