More than 900 people in Capital Region took part in annual Morning of Kindness event

(NEWS10) – Hundreds of people in the Capital Region spread holiday cheer Saturday as part of the annual Morning of Kindness event.

“What we’re hoping is that people will visit a nonprofit in the Capital Region, realize that their mission is something that resonates with them and then they’ll come back the whole year because that’s when people really need it is the whole year,” said Kindness Coordinator Kelly Mateja.

This event began in 2012 with just ten local families spreading the spirit of kindness and has grown every year since.