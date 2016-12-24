Man killed in fatal snowmobiling accident

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Fire Department and state police responded to a call for a seriously injured snowmobiler Friday night.

Police say they received the call around 9 p.m. Friday for a seriously injured snowmobiler on Sacandaga Lake, near Lanzi’s Restaurant on Route 30 in Mayfield.

CPR was administered. Police say the victim identified as Henry Ross III was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Sheriff Richard Giardino, Ross’ sled veered off to the right and struck large rocks. This caused both Ross and his sled to strike another pile rocks approximately 75 feet from initial impact.

Sheriff Giardino says he commends the civilians on site who commenced CPR, and the civilians who transported deputies by private sleds to the site.