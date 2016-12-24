Family says NYPD officers raided their home, posted pictures of them on Snapchat

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WABC) – A family in Brooklyn is outraged after they say NYPD officers raided their home, and then posted unofficial pictures of them on Snapchat with snarky captions.

A picture with the caption “Merry Christmas it’s NYPD,” is clearly not an official photo from the department. In fact, there’s nothing official about it.

“You’re letting the whole world know that you’re a crooked cop and you’re not taking your job seriously,” Kimberly Santiago said.

New York Police Department tells Eyewitness News the incident is under internal review. Not one but two pictures of Santiago and her family and friends popped up in a New York story feed on Snapchat.

“The angle from the picture of me, of us, right there,” Elizabeth Vargas said. “The door was locked the moment we got here to the moment they left, the door was completely locked. So it’s not like an outsider was able to come in and just snap the picture. It was the cop.”

The ‘snaps’ were apparently taken Thursday morning when Santiago says the warrant squad showed up at her apartment in Brownsville looking for a suspect.

The second caption reads: “Warrant sweeps it’s still a party smh.”

Santiago was not just upset that those pictures were posted on social media. She says that the warrant squad also had the wrong address.

“I feel violated, embarrassed, it’s everything in the book,” Santiago said.

Santiago has filed a complaint with internal affairs. The NYPD has declined to name the officer and the squad he is assigned to.

“He doesn’t deserve to be a police officer because if he does that, what other things does he do that nobody knows?” Santiago said.

Internal affairs said late Friday the officer who took the photo has been suspended without pay. The department also said the officers were at the correct address, and had a warrant to go inside the apartment but they would not disclose why the home was being investigated.