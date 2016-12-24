Christmas tree bursts in flames, kills woman

PEARL, Miss. (WAPT) — A Christmas tree burst into flames killing a Mississippi woman.

Firefighters rushed to the house on Oak Park Circle in Pearl, Mississippi Thursday night but it was too late for Teri Shaw.

“It’s very tragic,” said a neighbor.

Emergency crews pronounced her dead on the scene.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor Matthew Rogers.

Fire officials say overheated lights or an electrical problem could have ignited that tree.

“It could happen to you or I, it could happen to anybody,” said another neighbor.

Shaw’s three dogs were in the backyard when firefighters opened the gate to let them out. One dog ran away and neighbors like Rogers were out looking for it Friday morning. The rest of the dogs are okay.

Pearl’s fire chief says they’ll send Shaw’s body to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.For now, the fire remains an open investigation.