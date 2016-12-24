Capital Region honors those serving in military with annual Christmas Eve march

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While many look forward to spending time with family and friends during the holiday, it’s important to remember those who can’t be home.

On Friday, Glens Falls hosted its 13th annual Christmas Eve road march to honor those serving in the military.

Hundreds gathered at the Glens Falls Civic Center to march for men and women serving all around the world.

Brothers Josh and Chris Meyers know what it’s like.

“Oh man it stinks,” Chris Meyers said.

Both have spent the holidays overseas, serving their country.

“They’re putting their lives on the line,” Chris Meyers said. “They’re making the sacrifices for us so it’s our duty to be here and support them.”

That’s why they’re taking part in the annual Christmas Eve road march in Glens Falls. Hundreds from around the Capital Region braved the cold to support the brave.

“We don’t want them to think that they’re forgotten,” said organizer and Sgt. Arthur Coon. “We want everyone to realize they’re still there. They are on-duty regardless of the weather, regardless of the holiday season.”

Sgt. Coon is the organizer. He’s amazed at how big the event has become.

“We started with 15 people,” Coon explained.

Now, over 700 came out.

Over 700 marchers here! Sending holiday cheers to those serving overseas. pic.twitter.com/UZiSWwoWeB — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) December 24, 2016

“It’s heartwarming but it’s also an emotional experience,” Coon said.

People marched in unison on two, and in some cases, four legs.

“He’s a rescue dog from Ohio,” Allison Snyder says about her dog Nolan. “He was rescued about six years ago. He loves this walk every single year.”

Nolan’s human companion is Snyder. She spent one Christmas in Afghanistan.

“It was hard but you know, you’re with your military family and everybody is in the same boat so everybody supports each other,” Snyder said.

Now she continues to do just that.

“We’re here supporting them and we just can’t wait for them all to get home safely,” Snyder added.

It brings the community and even these brothers together. Just don’t ask them who’s going to finish the march faster.

“Oh definitely me,” Josh Meyer added. “He’s younger but he can’t keep up.”

In the end, everyone here tells me that this walk is worth it. Every single step matters to know that every person across the world knows we’re thinking of them during the holidays.