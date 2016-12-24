2-year-old gets gift of hearing just in time for Christmas

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJLA) — Some of us might take the sights and sounds of Christmas for granted, but not the Quintanas. Their daughter Arianna was born deaf, and her doctors said cochlear implants would not work.

“I knew there was something inside of me, telling me I had to do something, that I couldn’t give up,” said Arianna’s mother, Ivana Danschin.

Then, Danschin discovered a clinical trial in Boston for auditory brainstem implant surgery.

“The best way to describe it is probably a bunch of little electric wires that connect to her brain stem,” said Arianna’s father, Giovanni Quintana.

Arianna became the fifth baby in the country to receive the surgery, and it was a success.

“It was amazing. It was a miracle for me,” said Quintana.

Arianna can only hear loud noises right now, but doctors believe she will eventually be able to hear most sounds.

The 2-year-old just returned to Virginia, and Sunday will be her first Christmas with her new gift.

“[Arianna] is my gift. She will always be my gift. And my gift for her is to be able to hear,” said Danschin.