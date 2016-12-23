Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in Florida home

Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in Florida home | Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a northeast Florida woman is under arrest for animal cruelty after investigators found 22 cat corpses scattered throughout her house and property.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 70-year-old Betty Spears Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Orange Park, Florida.

Director of Clay County Animal Care and Control, Christina Sutherin, told the newspaper that the cat bodies were found in various stages of decomposition in the home and in a kennel outside. Sutherin said Armstrong didn’t live at the house, but would come by to feed the cats.

After neighbors complained about a hoard of cats at the property, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

