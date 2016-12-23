VT police find over 20 unwrapped toys stolen from Toys for Tots bin in general store

POMFRET, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a break-in on Wednesday at the Teago General Store in Windsor County.

Police say initial investigation showed that someone had gained entry through a front window and stole items from the store.

Police later discovered that the burglar had taken approximately 25-30 unwrapped toys out of the filled Toys for Tots bin inside the store. Additionally, the burglar reportedly gained access to the attached United State Post Office and stole several items, including 20-25 packages that were set to be delivered to community members.

The USPS will be sending out information to area residents regarding the stolen packages.

Troopers are working to try to replenish the bin of toys that was emptied. Police say toys are no longer being collected at community centers. If anyone would like to donate, the Central Vermont location is at 27 Farmvu Drive in White River Junction, Windsor County. Due to the limited time, police ask that donations be brought to the central location. The Royalton Barracks will not be able to accept donations.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the burglaries, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

If anyone would like to contact the Toys for Tots collection center, the contact number is 802-296-8800.