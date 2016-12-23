Stolen puppy returned to breeder after week-long adventure

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 3-month-old puppy is back with its family for Christmas after it was stolen and went on a week-long adventure in which he changed hands several times..

This Vinny Madonia says one of his beagle puppies went missing on Monday. Madonia, a breeder, was showing his dogs to two men who said they were interested in buying on. But when he wasn’t looking, he says they decided to steal a puppy instead.

“Vinny had called me, he was very upset,” says Jennifer Madigan, Madonia’s friend.

The men didn’t just steal any puppy. Madigan says they stole a puppy that Madonia had already sold to a family. The family had bought the beagle as a Christmas present but weren’t able to take it home until January when it would be eight weeks old.

“We put it up all over Facebook, on every website page that we could think of,” says Madigan.

They also called Cairo police for help. Officers had little to work with, just some tips from Facebook and a disconnected phone number.

Cairo Police connected with Beacon Police and a Fishkill Police Detective, and together the officers were able to locate the puppy and get it back home where it belongs.

Madigan says Madonia started crying as soon as the puppy was back in his arms.

“I feel very happy,” says Madonia, while sitting with the puppy in his hands. “I can be no happier than where I am now. It was like a miracle.”

It was a Christmas miracle for both Vinny and the puppies future owners.

“I don’t know how I got him back, but I got him back, thank god,” says Madonia.

Vinny will get to enjoy the puppy’s company for a few more weeks until he has to hand it over to its new owners.

Until then, he’s embracing the miracle, even calling the beagle puppy baby Jesus.