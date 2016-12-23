South Glens Falls man charged with First Degree Rape

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – South Glens Falls Police have arrested 38-year-old Thomas Morro of South Glens Falls.

Morro was arrested on December 21 and charged with Rape in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Disseminating Indecent Material to a minor in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a child.

The charges allege that on February 13, Morro had sexual contact with a victim at a South Glens Falls residence.

Morro was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash/ $40,000 bond.

He will reappear in the Town of Moreau court on January 12, 2017.